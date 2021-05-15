LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

EIX opened at $58.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

