LTO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $123.79 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $123.79 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.47 or 0.01123581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00114195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00061228 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,887 coins and its circulating supply is 282,642,712 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.