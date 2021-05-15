Lua Token (LUA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $82,975.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $82,975.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00088825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.96 or 0.01122698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00065587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00114157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 209,497,901 coins and its circulating supply is 79,811,547 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.