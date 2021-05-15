Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Luminex worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNX opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

