Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of Luminex worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Luminex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Luminex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

