LunchMoney (LMY) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $795,096.82 and $7,433.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00088249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.01115300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00114175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061440 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,505,518 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

