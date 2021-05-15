Lunes Trading Down 23.4% This Week (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Lunes has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $5,341.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Lunes Profile
Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Lunes Coin Trading
