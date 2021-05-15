Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.63 Million

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Machine Xchange Coin has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.01124562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00061025 BTC.

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Machine Xchange Coin is www.mxc.org . The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

