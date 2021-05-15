MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 209 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,203.04.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
