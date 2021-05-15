MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 209 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,203.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

