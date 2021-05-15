Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

