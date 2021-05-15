Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 19,800 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 1.72% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

PGHY opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

