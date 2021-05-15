Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $114.85.

