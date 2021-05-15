Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $125.18 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

