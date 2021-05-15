Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 2.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $135.25 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

