Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $44.87 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 23.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $44,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $100.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47.

