Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $130.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

