Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 34,104 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,104 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 1.65% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,653,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $789,000.

FLTR stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

