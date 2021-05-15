Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $55.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

