Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

