Madrona Financial Services LLC Takes $5.68 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

