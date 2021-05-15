Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

MMP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 2,077,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

