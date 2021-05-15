MahaDAO (MAHA) One Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $6.45 or 0.00013374 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.44 or 0.00525452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00233500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005111 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $560.47 or 0.01162015 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.65 or 0.01203852 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,619 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

