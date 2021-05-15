Maker (MKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $372.68 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,732.93 or 0.09881456 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $372.68 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00088674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.38 or 0.01107329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00065182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00114819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061145 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 994,562 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

