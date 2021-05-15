Maker (MKR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $425.61 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $4,920.17 or 0.09988890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $4.89 billion and $425.61 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00089499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.80 or 0.01146648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00067018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00062002 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 994,592 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

