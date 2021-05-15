Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,515,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $1,683,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

MANH stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

