ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.58% of ManpowerGroup worth $177,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

