MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $15.27 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and $1.42 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00540171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00236525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005295 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.52 or 0.01195540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.20 or 0.01203007 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

