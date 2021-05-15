Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.64

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.64 and traded as high as C$26.96. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.66, with a volume of 390,371 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.30.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

