Maple Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Maple has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and $36,460.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maple has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $21.46 or 0.00044929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.24 or 0.01101973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00113439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

