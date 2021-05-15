MarketPeak Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.26 or 0.01118654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00064904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00113977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060834 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

