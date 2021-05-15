Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.14

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $104.20 million and $13.06 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.29 or 0.00513656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00234439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01156156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.66 or 0.01211758 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

