Maro (MARO) Market Capitalization Achieves $164.50 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $164.50 million and approximately $26,224.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 939,417,122 coins and its circulating supply is 482,391,967 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

