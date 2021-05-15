Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires 12,272 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 606.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.88 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

