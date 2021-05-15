Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires 17,704 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 310.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day moving average is $239.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

