Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires 53,822 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 901.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

