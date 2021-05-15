Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 788.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 3.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

