Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 492.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $196.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

