Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 54,205 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1,056.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,205 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 3.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.