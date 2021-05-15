Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $4.41 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 310.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 641.4% during the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.82. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

