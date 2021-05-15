Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 352.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $253.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

