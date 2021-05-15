Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $6.57 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 268.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 4.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

FB stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.12 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

