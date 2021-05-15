Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 774.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 102,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

