Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,907.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,680,000. Acas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 217,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 108,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

