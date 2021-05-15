Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 996.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up about 2.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Monster Beverage by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.14 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

