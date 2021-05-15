Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 166.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.25 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

