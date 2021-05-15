Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 1,772 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Booking by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,372.13 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,385.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,184.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.