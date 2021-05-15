MarteXcoin Market Cap Tops $26,918.68 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $26,918.68 and approximately $215.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010152 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006173 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002241 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007837 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 5,001,330 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org . The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “MixTrust (MXT) dedicates itself to constructing a distributed, decentralized, open-source, and integrated DeFi ecosystem. Additionally, this will be supported through distributed networks, intelligent smart contracts, oracle networks, cross-chain protocols, and financial dApp tools. “

