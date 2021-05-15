Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by 30.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $377.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $166.53 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.