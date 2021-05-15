Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 346,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 132,676 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.36 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

