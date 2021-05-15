MASQ Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $375,065.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.82 or 0.00534607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00233759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.87 or 0.01178370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.99 or 0.01220409 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,958,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

